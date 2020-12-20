https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/20/another-one-dr-birx-gets-busted-not-obeying-covid-19-travel-guidelines/

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus team, was busted traveling to a vacation property in Delaware after Thanksgiving with “three generations of her family from two households” which is contrary to everything she and other experts told us regular people to do over the holiday:

White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx traveled with three generations of her family from two households after Thanksgiving. That was after she warned Americans to “be vigilant” and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” https://t.co/eaZUhf6f7Y — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2020

She claimed she was winterizing her home, which sounds like a load of BS to us:

Winterizing a house is not a 10+ person job. It takes two people. https://t.co/LyUFJUH2jC — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) December 20, 2020

Twitchy regulars Brit Hume. . .

What it highlights is the hypocrisy of public health authorities. https://t.co/nHF3IB76H0 — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 20, 2020

. . .and Janice Dean were quick to call her out, and rightfully so:

Another rules for thee but not for me! Tsk tsk. https://t.co/HUie8djYTn — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 20, 2020

What a gigantic hypocrite:

As COVID surged, Dr. Deborah Birx said Thanksgiving should be limited to “your immediate household.” The CDC urged no travel at all. Days later, Birx traveled to her Delaware beach house, gathering with family from two separate households https://t.co/WFWYNcx9mh — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 20, 2020

This “reckless betrayal of public trust” seems to be the norm, however, from both parties:

It is astonishing to me that Dr. Birx thinks a multi-generational Thanksgiving gathering is okay for her—even after publicly urging Americans not to do this—because the trip wasn’t primarily for Thanksgiving. This is a reckless betrayal of public trust.https://t.co/SqJxsbMuJQ — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) December 20, 2020

And good luck with that resume she submitted to Team Biden:

“To me, this disqualifies her from any future government health position,” said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Georgetown Center for Global Health Science. “It’s a terrible message for someone in public health to be sending to the American people.” https://t.co/Rfo7VYkD5n — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) December 20, 2020

