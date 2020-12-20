https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/20/argle-bargle-rar-ana-navarro-frothing-at-the-mouth-and-raging-at-marco-rubio-for-getting-covid-vaccination-backfires/
About The Author
Related Posts
The hits keep coming: Georgia Dem. Senate hopeful Rev. Raphael Warnock was arrested on charges of obstructing child abuse investigation
November 11, 2020
Mark Levin has a question for the FBI after Sean Parnell's home and office were vandalized
November 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy