https://www.ntd.com/arizona-state-senator-at-stop-the-steal-rally-were-not-going-to-give-up_543125.html

Over 2,000 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Saturday at the Arizona State Capitol, demanding election integrity. The crowd, joined by several GOP officials, was upbeat and determined. Ali Alexander, organizer of the “Stop the Steal” movement, said “the energy is intoxicating.”

The rally comes just a day after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to not comply with subpoenas to audit election machines and scanned ballots on Friday.

Arizona State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, a Republican, said the vote is a direct challenge to the state Legislature.

“[By not complying with the subpoena,] they’re trying to challenge the sovereign authority of the state legislature. “They forget that they are political subdivision to the state,” he said. “Game on!” Borrelli told The Epoch Times at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Saturday.

“If they’re going to challenge us in court on the subpoena, then we will counter that, and we’ll see you in court.”

Borrelli, who served 22 years in the Marine Corps, urged Arizonians to not give up.

Arizona state Sen. Sonny Borrelli attends a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 19, 2020. (Linda Jiang/The Epoch Times)

“We’re not going to give up,” he said. Borrelli urged the people to “call your state officials, call the Maricopa county supervisors, send them emails, send them letters, this needs to be stopped.”

Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem said Friday’s vote by the Board caused some confusion.

“We want an audit, they want an audit. But because there is litigation that’s ongoing. Apparently, they don’t want to have the proof. Now, what’s confusing for me is no matter what happens, the proof doesn’t change. So why wouldn’t we go ahead and have the audit?,” Finchem, a Republican, told The Epoch Times.

“It is undeniable that Arizona has been the victim of fraud in this election,” he said, adding, “I’ll give up with the last breath that I take from this planet.”

Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem attends a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 19, 2020. (Linda Jiang/The Epoch Times)

Stop the Steal Organizer: We the People Have to Take Back This Country

Alexander, the organizer of “Stop the Steal” movement, which has inspired tens of thousands of Americans to gather in public to protest alleged irregularities and fraud that occurred during the Nov. 3 election, said people have to take the country back.

“Because we have to take back this country and we should really repent. We the People have shifted some of our responsibilities to bureaucrats. It’s our fault that they’re stealing from us. And so when we acknowledge our role in this, we show up every Saturday, noon, our local time at your state capitol to show that we care about our country,” Alexander told The Epoch Times.

“Stop the Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 19, 2020. (Linda Jiang/The Epoch Times)

He encouraged people to contact their legislators and urge them to not certify the Electoral College votes.

“We’re affirming with Heaven, that it’s a positive outcome. But no matter what, my plane ticket is booked, January 6, January 20, January 21, all in DC,” he said.

Protesters Encourage Others to Speak Out

Pamela Vigil said that she has attended many rallies and said she’s noticed more people are showing up every time.

“Since I have attended so many rallies, I have seen many more. So it’s big. It’s bigger than what we all know. There is a lot of people out here who love Trump, who love the USA, who believe in the Constitution, who believe in the rights of America, and we’re going to continue to fight for it.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at a “Stop the Steal” rally at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 19, 2020. (Linda Jiang/The Epoch Times)

Ron Breland and his wife, Helen Breland, are the founders of a non-profit organization called Warfighter Ranch, which strives to heal the hearts and minds of veterans and their families through faith and community.

Helen Breland said she believes the election was fraudulent.

“We don’t like what we’re seeing, and we don’t like what we’re hearing. If you don’t have a problem, then be transparent. And we felt like they bought out a ton of politicians and judges … You don’t steal from people. There are 75 million Americans who won’t take it.”

“Our voice is the most important thing that we have. So get up, speak out. Don’t be afraid. God will protect you.”

From The Epoch Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

