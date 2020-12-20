http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RoutSf930Os/

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging Joe Biden to create a new “Voting Rights Act,” saying that such a law would help combat “voter suppression.”

The Terminator star said in an interview Saturday with CNN’s Michael Smerconish that he wants the president elect and Congress to work on the new legislation.

“I just recommend very strongly that now when Biden is in office that they go and work on a new Voting Rights Act,” he said. “I think it is irresponsible to not have a Voting Rights Act and to have those polling places closed under the auspices of budgets, under the auspices of coronavirus, and all this stuff. I mean, I think that a lot of times, there are excuses because the fact of the matter is that it’s voter suppression.”

In the past, Democrats have frequently blamed “voter suppression” for their losses. Hillary Clinton alleged that ethnic minorities were turned away at the polls in Wisconsin in 2016, thus contributing to her defeat in the presidential election. In Georgia, which has become the center of the fight for control of the U.S. Senate, left-wing politicians including Stacey Abrams have repeatedly alleged that “voter suppression” has hurt them at the polls.

Democrats are now beating the drum for an update to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, after the Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that parts of the act are unconstitutional.

Schwarzenegger, who has been trying to make a Hollywood comeback since leaving politics, has been a vocal critic of President Trump. In his CNN interview, the Hollywood actor and former Republican California governor said that Biden appealed to voters because he was seen as centrist. “People like to see a balance in Washington between the Democrats and the Republicans,” he said.

The actor didn’t mention vice president-elect Kamala Harris, whom the non-partisan GovTrack.us rated as the most left-wing member of the Senate, even further left than “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

