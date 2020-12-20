https://nationalfile.com/backbone-matt-gaetz-joins-electoral-college-challenge-says-tuberville-will-join-coalition/

Greeted by cheers, Rep. Matt Gaetz announced he is joining the January 6 Electoral College challenge. Explosively, Gaetz added that Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville will be the first U.S. Senator to join the fight.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, Representative Gaetz (R-FL) revealed that he will be “joining the fighters in Congress,” and will be objecting to Electoral College votes from states “that didn’t run clean elections” on January 6th.

The announcement was greeted by whoops and cheers from the crowd, along with chants of “USA.” Gaetz added that he has spoken to Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and that he will also be joining the Electoral College challenge

“He still talks like a coach, and I had a chance to speak with Coach Tuberville just moments ago, and he says we are done running plays from the establishment’s losing playbook – it is time to stand and fight,” said Gaetz.

“Coach Tuberville went forward a lot on fourth down, when he was coaching at Auburn.” Gaetz noted, “They called him the Mississippi Riverboat Gambler.”

“Well the odds may be tough, it may be fourth and long,” he declared. “But we’re going for it on January 6th.”

Gaetz seemed to include Tuberville in his comments when he noted “we’re going for” the Electoral College challenge in January.

Gaetz noted that the media will “breathlessly exclaim” that he, Tuberville, and the others who join them are “attacking democracy” with their Electoral College challenge, but he decried that as “nonsense”:

Democracy is left undefended if we accept the result of a stolen election without fighting with every bit of vigor we can muster… The media and their woketopian allies in Silicon Valley only grow stronger in their ability to superspread lies and bullsh*t. Our constitutional system proposes power in the people, and our media resents the hell out of it. They no longer want to program the news, they want to program you, controlling what you see and what you hear, so they can manage how you behave. Well I guess in their eyes, we’re all behaving a little badly, but maybe more bad behavior is what we need to advance the America First agenda.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Rep Hints Andy Biggs Will Challenge Electoral College Votes, Compares to Revolutionary War

“We deserve leaders bold enough to take action, and media honest enough to report the facts objectively, but instead, we get the perversed opposite,” Gaetz continued, describing American politicians as “weak husks of humans,” and slammed Republican leadership:

They scurry around Capitol Hill just doing favors for lobbyists and special interests. Often times, they only look busy, because they accept busy work from our milquetoast, so-called leadership. We should not be renaming post offices while America is burning and in need of bold action and leadership.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m not going back to yesterday’s Republican Party,” Gaetz concluded. “I’m not going back to losing politely with Mitt Romney. I’m not going back to the Bushes, or the Cheneys. This is Donald Trump’s party, and I am a Donald Trump Republican. If you want to get the job done, if you want to drain the swamp, hire a Florida man.”

HAPPENING NOW, REP. MATT GAETZ: “I’m not going back to yesterday’s Republican Party. I’m not going back to losing politely with Mitt Romney, or the Bush’s. If you want to drain the swamp, hire a Florida man.” via #SAS2020 — Scriberr News (@ScriberrNews) December 19, 2020

Radio host Sebastian Gorka spoke following Gaetz, and said that not one Senator “who has the letter R behind his name,” has so far agreed to be the second person to stop the Electoral College votes, with no word from Tuberville himself confirming what Gaetz said. “Where are they? Where are you guys? We voted for you to uphold the Constitution,” Gorka added.

READ MORE: Dem Mayor Bans Young Conservatives from Florida TPUSA Event Over COVID Rules

National File reported on Friday that Tuberville was waffling on his support for the challenge. Tuberville, speaking to local media, said he had to do his “due diligence” before supporting President Donald Trump and Brooks, and that such a process will likely take until after Christmas. However, it will be hard for Tuberville to back out following Gaetz’s announcement that he will fight the Electoral College votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

