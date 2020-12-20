https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/20/chris-wallace-asks-jen-psaki-if-biden-cares-if-trump-skips-inauguration-does-he-even-want-him-there-1008062/

It’s safe to say Joe Biden is eager to avoid talk about an obvious conflict of interest involving the investigation into his son’s nefarious business dealings

Jen Psaki, who was tapped by Biden to be his potential White House press secretary, appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to say the former vice president will not discuss any investigation of his son with U.S. attorney general candidates being considered for a Biden administration.

The Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office is currently investigating Hunter Biden for tax fraud, and President Trump is mulling over the appointment of a special counsel to ensure the probe continues after he leaves office, Fox News reported.

Wallace addressed concerns by some Republican lawmakers that Biden will stop the investigation of his son when he’s in office.

“[Biden] will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates,” Psaki said. “He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role and he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general. It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation.”

Wallace pointed to Biden telling “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert he’s not concerned about any allegations against his son, calling it “foul play” that is being “used to get to me.

He then assumed Psaki’s role to clarify that Biden’s use of the term “foul play” was in reference to the issue being politicized and not the investigation itself, earning praise from his guest.

When asked if Biden believes the investigation of his son is legitimate, Psaki said no decision has been made on who’ll be nominated as attorney general, but that person “will oversee an independent department.”

“He’s looking for someone of the highest level of integrity,” she said, “and that person, whomever it is, will be overseeing whatever investigations are happening at the Department of Justice and that is how it should work.”

Psaki danced around an inquiry into Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, calling Republicans “a bunch of f—ers,” saying that while they hope to work together with the opposition, “there is disagreement in Washington.”

The tone of the interview was friendly, with little follow up by Fox News host Chris Wallace.

“Does [Biden] believe that President Trump has engaged in an abuse of power in the way he has contested the election?” Wallace asked at one point.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about this internally,” Psaki said. “There have been dozens of lawsuits, as you know, across the country that President Trump has tried to overturn the election through — they have all failed.”

Psaki said the Biden transition team is focused on the inauguration, dealing with the pandemic and “putting millions of people back to work,” as she tried to downplay the matter.

“It doesn’t take us to say there have been moments where there have been abuses of power,” she added. “Others have certainly said that but our focus is on doing the work of the American people and we are trying to keep our blinders on with that.”

Not letting the issue go, Wallace cited the New York Times reporting that Trump has discussed the possibility of seizing voting machines and even invoking martial law.

Wanting no part of the question, Psaki said she’ll leave it to others to explain “what on earth is happening in the Oval Office.”

Like a gossip reporter, Wallace asked if Joe Biden cares whether Trump attends the inauguration.

“Does he even want him there?” the Fox News host added.

Forgetting the Biden “unity” mantra, Psaki said, “I would say it’s not on the top ten list, or even longer than that, of his focus for priorities at this point in time,” adding that they are focused on moving ahead with their agenda and “are not too worried about who does or does not attend the inauguration.”

There have been rumors about Trump holding a rally on Inauguration Day to launch a 2024 presidential run.

