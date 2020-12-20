https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-niece-who-previously-avoided-jail-avoids-jail-again-in-dui-case

Joe Biden’s niece continues to avoid having to serve any jail time for crimes that she has committed.

Caroline Biden, 33, is the daughter of James Biden, who is currently caught up in a federal criminal investigation into the hospital company Americore Health.

The New York Post reported:

Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to six months of “confinement,” Pennsylvania court records said. But the small print shows Biden, 33, won’t see a day behind bars after she negotiated a plea deal with the Montgomery County district attorney. Instead of jail, she got five-plus months of probation, with 20 days of rehab in January counted toward her sentence.

The report noted that Caroline Biden’s vehicle, which she slammed into a tree, had multiple pill bottles of controlled substances and she was driving without a license.

This latest incident was not the first time that Caroline Biden has gotten into serious trouble with law enforcement for criminal activity.

“The wild-child niece of former Veep Joe Biden stole more than $100,000 in a credit card scam — and quietly cut a plea deal in Manhattan court that spares her any jail time,” the New York Post reported in 2017. “Using a borrowed credit card, the blonde Caroline Biden set up an unauthorized customer account at Bigelow Pharmacy on Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, and racked up the six-figure bill over the course of a year, according to a criminal complaint that does not name the victim card owner. As part of a plea deal before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Kevin McGrath, Biden, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of grand larceny and another of petit larceny and agreed to make restitution of $110,810.04.”

In 2013, Caroline Biden “went on a violent rampage at her luxury Tribeca apartment” where she was allegedly “throwing punches at police officers and flailing ‘frantically’ as cops wrestled her into handcuffs,” the New York Post reported.

In a report over the summer on Caroline Biden’s DUI arrest, the New York Post noted that it was never made public and was “at least the ninth among Joe Biden’s close family, and followed incidents involving his brother Frank, his son Hunter and his daughter Ashley.”

“The cases — ranging from felony theft to drug possession — were all either thrown out, or resulted in light sentences with no jail time,” the report added. “There is no evidence that Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, ever personally interceded on his family’s behalf — but the string of favorable outcomes has raised eyebrows.”

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is under federal criminal investigation over his taxes and foreign business dealings. Joe Biden suggested that the allegations against his son were “foul play” during a recent interview where he also suggested without evidence that it was being “used to get to” him. The criminal investigations into his son started sometime in 2018, which was well before Biden announced that he was running for office in 2019. Attorney General William Barr refused to disclose the existence of the criminal investigations into Joe Biden’s son because he wanted to protect the integrity of the Justice Department and he did not want to politicize the criminal investigation.

