Firebrand lawyer Sidney Powell was spotted leaving the residence side of the White House on Sunday evening.

Powell has been leading the charge to challenge the election results, which many believe to have been fraudulent.

When questioned by a CNN activist “reporter” about the reason for her visit, Powell put him in his place — telling him that “it would be none of your business.”

“SPOTTED tonight at the White House: attorney & conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell. @abdallahcnn & I saw her leaving the residence side of the White House shortly before 9p. She denied meeting with Trump tonight. When pressed again, she said: ‘It would be none of your business’ CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond tweeted.

SPOTTED tonight at the White House: attorney & conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell.@abdallahcnn & I saw her leaving the residence side of the White House shortly before 9p.

She denied meeting with Trump tonight. When pressed again, she said: “It would be none of your business” — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 21, 2020

Game on?

