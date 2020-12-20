https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/531060-chris-wallace-defends-jill-biden-no-one-made-a-fuss-over-calling

Fox News host Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceFox News confident in face of new rivals from right in Newsmax, OAN Officials anticipate vaccine distribution this week Manchin says bipartisan coronavirus relief bill will be unveiled Monday MORE on Sunday questioned attacks on incoming first lady Jill Biden for using the honorific “doctor,” noting that numerous other people without a medical degree who have done the same.

“There has been some criticism recently from conservatives, including some conservatives on Fox News, about the fact that first lady-to-be Jill Biden goes by the title doctor,” Wallace said in an interview with incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiSunday shows preview: US rolls out first doses of coronavirus vaccine; Congress close on stimulus deal Biden to receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday Progressives frustrated with representation as Biden Cabinet takes shape MORE on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I wonder, what is the Bidens’ reaction to that, especially given the fact that so many people over the years — I think of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King — have gone by the title doctor even though they’re not medical doctors and nobody seems to have made a fuss about that,” he added.

Psaki agreed the criticism was “a bit perplexing,” contrasting it with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.

A Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier in December called on Biden, who has a doctorate in education, to drop the title. Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonNews Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch receives COVID-19 vaccine in UK Fauci urges Americans to ‘step to the plate’ and get vaccinated Tucker Carlson: Coronavirus vaccine rollout ‘feels false,’ ‘too slick’ MORE also attacked Biden’s use of the honorific, calling her “illiterate” and attacking her dissertation as “pure nonsense.”

“The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing and not simply to poor illiterate Jill Biden but to the college that considered this crap scholarship, embarrassing in fact to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself,” Carlson said.

Biden responded to the op-ed in an interview with CBS’s Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertBiden says Lindsey Graham is a ‘personal disappointment’ as a former colleague Biden: Political efforts to target son amount to ‘foul play’ Jill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ MORE last week, saying, “It was really the tone of it. … He called me ‘kiddo.’ One of the things I’m most proud of is my doctorate.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

