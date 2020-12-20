https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/congress-agrees-to-900-billion-covid-stimulus-deal/

Pelosi and Schumer hold press conference

Congress reached a deal Sunday on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

Congressional leaders announced the agreement on a coronavirus aid and full-year government spending bill after days of start-and-stop efforts to finish a deal. They have not yet released text of the more than $2 trillion legislation, which they hope to pass in the next day.

“At long last, we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Sunday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the plan a “package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people as the virus accelerates.”

To avoid a government shutdown that would start at 12:01 a.m. ET Monday, Congress aims to approve a one-day spending measure on Sunday. It would keep the lights on until 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Lawmakers then plan to vote on the relief and funding bill on Monday.

The relief plan includes direct payments of $600 to most adults and $600 per child, Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement. The Democrats said it would put $284 billion into Paycheck Protection Program small business loans. It would direct another $20 billion to small business grants and $15 billion to live event venues.

It would also add a $300 federal unemployment supplement and temporarily keep in place pandemic-era programs that expanded unemployment insurance eligibility. It was not immediately clear how long each of those measures would last.

The measure was also set to put critical funding into the distribution of the two FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines. Schumer said the bill would direct $30 billion into “procurement and distribution” of vaccines.

The rescue package was also set to send relief to hospitals, many of which have struggled to keep up with a flood of Covid-19 patients. It also puts $82 billion into schools and colleges, according to Pelosi and Schumer.

The plan directs $25 billion into rental assistance and extends a federal eviction moratorium for an unspecified amount of time. It also puts $13 billion into enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.