Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a mammoth deal to fund the government and provide long-sought coronavirus relief as lawmakers race to wrap up their work for the year.

The deal will tie a $1.4 trillion bill to fund the government until Oct. 1 to roughly $900 billion in coronavirus aid. Congress has until the end of Sunday to pass the deal or a stopgap bill; otherwise, the government will shut down.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers Senate GOP absences snag Trump nominees MORE (R-Ky.) announced the deal from the Senate floor on Sunday night.

“For the information of all senators and more importantly for the American people, we can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way,” McConnell said.

“Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement. It will be another major rescue package for the American people,” McConnell added.

Spokespeople for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Sunday shows preview: US rolls out first doses of coronavirus vaccine; Congress close on stimulus deal Lawmakers expect COVID-19 relief deal soon MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers Ocasio-Cortez: I’m ‘not ready’ to be Speaker but Pelosi and Schumer need to go MORE (D-N.Y.) didn’t immediately respond to questions about the agreement.

The coronavirus deal, hashed out by the top four congressional leaders, doesn’t include more money directly for state and local governments or protections against coronavirus-related lawsuits — a top priority for Democrats and McConnell, respectively.

It does include another round of small-business aid through the Paycheck Protection Program, a $300-per-week unemployment benefit, a pared-down $600 second round of stimulus checks, and more money for things such as schools, coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution.

McConnell, during his floor speech, noted that they were still finalizing text.

The agreement came together after Schumer and Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) struck a deal late Saturday night on the final big hold: federal emergency lending facilities.

Leadership signaled early Sunday afternoon that it was finalizing the text of an agreement, with hope that it could be struck within hours.

Schumer predicted that “barring a major mishap,” both the House and the Senate could vote “as early as tonight.”

“As we speak, the legislative text is being finalized. The time has come to move forward and reach a conclusion,” he added from the Senate floor.

Congress hasn’t passed coronavirus relief since April, even as cases have surged, hospitals are warning they could be overwhelmed, and cities and states are reinstating lockdown measures to try to curb the spread heading into the holidays.

The sweeping agreement comes after days of around-the-clock talks to reach a deal on funding the government and as leadership faced growing pressure from rank-and-file members to pass at least some coronavirus help before the end of the year.

McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyCongress barrels toward veto clash with Trump Sunday shows preview: US rolls out first doses of coronavirus vaccine; Congress close on stimulus deal GOP congressman says he’s more worried about COVID-19 vaccine than disease itself MORE (R-Calif.) met twice on Tuesday night to try to finalize an agreement and predicted that they were close.

But instead, talks dragged through the week, with Congress having to pass a two-day continuing resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown that would have started on Saturday.

Congress is poised to buy itself more time to pass and the deal to President Trump Donald TrumpSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Close to 200 organizations allegedly hacked by Russia: cybersecurity firm Trump floated naming Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud investigation: reports MORE’s desk.

The House will pass a one-day stopgap bill on Sunday night, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerCongress barrels toward veto clash with Trump Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend House passes two-day stopgap bill to avoid shutdown MORE (D-Md.) told Democrats during a call, according to a source on the call.

The House was initially expected to vote on the deal on Sunday night, but an update from Hoyer said that the CR would be the only vote in the House on Sunday.

That will delay passage through both chambers until at least Monday.

“Well, whatever they send over, I assume we will pick it up and transact it,” Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneCongress barrels toward veto clash with Trump Lawmakers expect COVID-19 relief deal soon McConnell: ‘Cooperation and focus’ needed to finalize COVID-19 deal MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said about the potential for a seven-day CR. “I suppose by the time … we get everything processed and paperwork and enrolled and down to the White House, maybe that’s what it takes.”

