A pared-down second round of stimulus checks is included in a roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal announced by congressional leadership on Sunday night.

The agreement, announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers Senate GOP absences snag Trump nominees MORE (R-Ky.) on the floor, includes a $600 check for individuals who make up to $75,000 per year.

Though it’s the same income cap included in the March CARES Act, the amount of the check is half of the $1,200 for individuals that was included in the earlier bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Sunday shows preview: US rolls out first doses of coronavirus vaccine; Congress close on stimulus deal Lawmakers expect COVID-19 relief deal soon MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers Ocasio-Cortez: I’m ‘not ready’ to be Speaker but Pelosi and Schumer need to go MORE (D-N.Y.) announced the details of the agreement on stimulus checks early Sunday evening. In addition to a $600 check for individuals, the deal also provides a $600 check per child.

The decision to include stimulus checks comes after a second round of direct payments was left out of a deal unveiled earlier this month by a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers as well as a separate GOP-only proposal circulated by McConnell.

But there was support for another round of checks on both sides of the aisle. House progressives pushed for their inclusion, and Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers Senate GOP absences snag Trump nominees MORE (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Trump signs bill to keep government open amid relief talks On The Money: Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend | Federal Reserve fight imperils relief talks MORE (I-Vt.) teamed up to try to get the second round to match the $1,200 included in the March bill.

Hawley called inclusion of the $600 check “hardly adequate” but also a “step in the right direction.”

“The fact that we can spend so much on every other priority under the sun tells you where the, sadly, where the priorities are in Congress,” he told reporters. “But I do want to see relief go to working families. So I’m likely to support this on that basis and pretty much on that basis alone.”

President Trump Donald TrumpSenators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Close to 200 organizations allegedly hacked by Russia: cybersecurity firm Trump floated naming Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud investigation: reports MORE pushed on Twitter for more direct payments, but Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCongress barrels toward veto clash with Trump Biden says Lindsey Graham is a ‘personal disappointment’ as a former colleague GOP signals no support for relief ‘down payment’ MORE (R-S.C.), a close ally of the president, predicted that he would ultimately accept the $600 amount.

“He’s OK with the direct payments,” Graham said of Trump. “He’d probably do more.”

McConnell pointed to the president as the reason the checks were included.

“At the particular request and emphasis of President Trump and his administration, our agreement will provide another round of direct impact payments to help households make ends meet and continue our economic recovery,” he said.

