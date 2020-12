https://www.theepochtimes.com/dc-bans-indoor-dining-for-3-weeks_3625690.html

Employees from The Inn at Little Washington set a table in Washington, Va., on May 29, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON—With COVID-19 numbers setting new daily records, the nation’s capital is temporarily suspending all indoor dining in restaurants over the holidays.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order Friday night banning indoor dining for three weeks, starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. and extending through Jan. 15.

The District of Columbia will remain in phase two of its reopening plan, and the government described the move as a “holiday pause.”

The order also extends Washington’s public health emergency through March 31 and orders all museums to close. The entire Smithsonian network of museums, which includes the National Zoo, already shut down voluntarily in late November.