The day after Thanksgiving, Dr. Deborah Birx traveled to one of her vacation properties in Delaware. She was joined by three generations of her family from two households, openly flouting her own guidance she gave only weeks earlier.

Birx, her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren all visited a vacation property on Fenwick Island last month and shared a meal together, according to the Associated Press.

The family trip was a direct contradiction to the advice that Birx gave to Americans regarding Thanksgiving gatherings. On Nov. 20, Birx gave an interview to CNN, where she warned Americans to “be vigilant” and limit holiday celebrations to “your immediate household.”

The coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force admitted that she went to one of her vacation homes, and her family shared a meal together.

“She insisted the purpose of the roughly 50-hour visit was to deal with the winterization of the property before a potential sale — something she says she previously hadn’t had time to do because of her busy schedule,” the AP reported.

“I did not go to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving,” Birx said in a statement.

Birx claimed that everyone who went on the family trip Delaware trip belongs to her “immediate household,” despite the members living in two different homes.

Birx and her husband have a home in Washington. She also owns a home in Potomac, Maryland. That’s where her elderly parents and her daughter’s family live. Birx visits every so often.

Kathleen Flynn, whose brother is married to Birx’s daughter, is the one who exposed the family trip. “She cavalierly violated her own guidance,” Flynn said of Birx’s hypocrisy.

Flynn said she went public with the information because she is concerned about her own parents. Flynn’s mother, 77, regularly visits the Potomac house to provide child care, and then returns to her home near Baltimore, where she lives with her 92-year-old husband, who has health complications.

Three weeks ago, Birx lectured Americans for having Thanksgiving gatherings with family.

“We know people may have made mistakes over the Thanksgiving time period,” Birx said. “If you’re young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later. But you need to assume that you’re infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.”

Birx also instructed families to “even mask indoors if they chose to gather during Thanksgiving and others went across the country or even into the next state.”

