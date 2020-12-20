https://www.oann.com/eu-must-shift-to-open-way-for-brexit-trade-deal-says-uk-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-must-shift-to-open-way-for-brexit-trade-deal-says-uk-minister



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

December 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Matt Hancock repeated Britain’s calls for the European Union to shift its position on Sunday and withdraw its “unreasonable demands” for the two sides to be able to seal a post-Brexit trade deal.

“We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal. Unfortunately, the EU have put in some unreasonable demands … They do not respect the result of the referendum,” Hancock told Sky News, repeating that sticking points were on fisheries and the so-called level playing field on fair competition rules.

“I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

