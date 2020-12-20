https://www.oann.com/factbox-uk-orders-london-and-nearby-areas-to-follow-tough-new-covid-rules/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=factbox-uk-orders-london-and-nearby-areas-to-follow-tough-new-covid-rules

December 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough new restrictions and social distancing measures for London and nearby areas on Saturday in an attempt to slow the spread of a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Following is a summary of the new restrictions.

NEW TIER 4

– London and parts of the south east and east of England currently in the highest Tier 3 category will enter a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, roughly equivalent to England’s lockdown in November.

– Residents in Tier 4 areas must stay at home, apart from limited exemptions.

– Non-essential retail, indoor gyms and leisure facilities, and personal care services must close.

– People must work from home if possible, but may travel to work if necessary, for example in construction and manufacturing.

– People should not enter or leave Tier 4 areas and residents must not stay overnight away from home.

– Individuals can only meet one person from another household in an outdoor public space.

– Communal worship can continue to take place.

– The measures will take effect from Sunday morning.

– A next formal review of the tiers system is due to take place on Dec. 30.

TRAVEL

– The government has asked people across the United Kingdom to stay local and consider whether they need to travel abroad.

– People in Tier 4 areas will not be permitted to travel abroad apart from limited exceptions, such as for work.

CHRISTMAS

– People in Tier 4 areas should not mix with anyone outside their own household, but “support bubbles” will remain in place for those at particular risk of loneliness or isolation.

– Across the rest of the UK, rules allowing up to three households to meet will be limited to Christmas Day only, rather than the five days previously set out.

– There will be no relaxation on Dec 31, as previously announced.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

The post Factbox: UK orders London and nearby areas to follow tough new COVID rules first appeared on One America News Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

