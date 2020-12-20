https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/20/file-your-lawsuit-lin-wood-and-sidney-powell-respond-to-smartmatics-demand-for-a-retraction/
About The Author
Related Posts
Sens. Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio didn't get the memo about Joe Biden's cabinet being like superheroes
November 24, 2020
'WHAT?' NPR's managing news editor issues 'incredible statement' defending decision to completely ignore NY Post's Hunter Biden stories
October 22, 2020
'Biden?! That criminal hasn't done NOTHING for the black man!' Older Black man explains why he's voting Trump and it's SPECTACULAR (watch)
October 29, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy