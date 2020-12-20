https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/20/for-some-reason-this-er-doc-is-only-snarking-on-49-year-old-marco-rubio-for-getting-the-vaccine-and-not-31-year-old-aoc/

Jeremy Faust, an ER doctor in Boston, snarked on 49-year-old Marco Rubio for getting the Covid-19 vaccine so people will know it is safe when he himself hasn’t yet been able to secure a dose:

Keep in mind, he’s specifically calling out the Florida Republican because of his age:

Boy, it’s really strange how he isn’t saying anything about 31-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting the shot for the same stated reason:

What a fraud:

