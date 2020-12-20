https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/new-charges-filed-against-former-libyan-intelligence-officer-1988-bombing-pan-am?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Top officials at the Department of Justice and FBI announced charges today against former Libyan intelligence operative Abu Agela Mas’ud Their Al-Marimi (also known as Hasan Abu Ojalya Ibrahim) for his role in building the bomb that killed 270, including 190 Americans, when it detonated over Lockerbie, Scotland causing the destruction of Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988.

“These charges are the product of decades of hard work by investigators and prosecutors who have remained resolute in their dogged pursuit of justice for our citizens, the citizens of the United Kingdom, and the citizens of the other 19 countries that were murdered by terrorists operating on behalf of the former Muamar Qaddafi regime when they attacked Pan Am Flight 103,” said Attorney General Barr.

The charges were announced 32 years to the day after the horrific incident.

“Today’s announcement should remind the world that when Americans are harmed, the FBI and the United States government will never stop pursuing justice for our citizens, no matter where that takes us, how long it takes us to get there, or how difficult the road might be,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Pan Am Flight 103 exploded in midair nearly instantly when a bomb located in the forward cargo area exploded. The flight, which was en route to New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, had been in the air for 38 minutes when it exploded at 7:03 p.m., killing everyone on board. Among the Americans killed were 35 Syracuse University students who were returning from a semester studying abroad.

The attack, which was, until the 9/11 attacks, the largest terrorist attack on both the United States and the United Kingdom, was planned and executed by Libyan intelligence operatives. In 1991, two Libyan intelligence operatives were charged for their roles in the bombing.

