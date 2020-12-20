https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/fox-news-fbn-block-attorney-matthew-deperno-appearing-hannity-lou-dobbs-explosive-antrim-county-report-dominion-voting-machines/

On Monday December 14, 2020, during an emergency hearing, MI 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A Elsenheimer granted permission to Attorney Matthew Deperno to release the findings from their forensic examination on 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim County, MI where thousands of votes flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden on November 3, 2020.

In his lawsuit against Antrim County, Matthew DePerno claimed that based on the evidence they have provided to the court that Dominion Voting Systems “committed material fraud or error in this election so that the outcome of the election was affected.”

Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno spoke exclusively with 100 Percent Fed Up and Gateway Pundit Here are the bombshell results:

This morning, Judge Elsenheiemer gave Matthew DePerno permission to release the results of the forensic study with the provision that he make a few redactions, which DePerno claims were “minor.” The judge made it clear that the report could be released today, but only after MI Assistant AG Eric Grill approved the agreed upon redactions.

DePerno said the redactions were “not relevant,” and that the key part of the report has been released in his bombshell report.

THE REPORT:

After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder. “The ballots are sent somewhere where people in another location can change the vote,” DePerno explained.

Based on the Allied Security Operations report, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno states: “we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.

“The vote flipped based on the algorithm,” DePerno claims. “It can be done manually or through a machine. We believe it was done through a machine. It’s either a function of the program, or it’s done offsite. My guess is that it was shipped offsite, adjudicated, and then sent back to the system, or it was done internally in the program. It was one of the two,” he explained.

The report shows the change in the vote totals on Nov 3, Nov 5, and Nov 21. Paragraph 7 states: “The results of the 2020 Antrim County election are not certifiable. this is a result of machine and or software error, not ‘human error,’” as previously stated by Secretary of State Benson on November 6, which DePerno calls, “false.”

DePerno says the most important part of the report is that “This was not done by a couple of interns, as some people have suggested. This is a systematic program designed to generate errors that affect the outcome of the election.”

Matthew DePerno claims that the Dominion Voting machines were “meticulously crafted to do exactly what it did.”

DePerno tells us he believes “It was either a major software company, or it was a foreign entity that was behind this. There are other forces behind this,” adding, “This violates all cybersecurity protocols. It doesn’t matter who you vote for. No one can be confident that with a 68.05% error rate that your ballot was not mass adjudicated.”

William Bailey’s attorney told us, “I believe Secretary of State Benson knew this, and that’s why she spent zero dollars from the CARES Act training anyone on the software or the machines but spent millions of dollars putting the “Zucker[berg] boxes” in Detroit,” adding, “When something goes wrong, she can blame them for it, and because they don’t’ know, she can blame them. That’s why you see Cheryl Guy out there taking the blame—she doesn’t know any better.” DePerno told us that Antrim County Clerk Cheryl Guy is being hung out to dry for her role in the Antrim Co. vote switch that could change the outcome of the election, “It is awful what they’re doing to her, and she doesn’t have people advising her on this.”

COMPUTERS WERE WIPED CLEAN ON NOVEMBER 4:

DePerno told us that the report shows “internet and adjudication files were wiped clean on Nov. 4th,” adding “They destroyed election results!—They destroyed election results in a violation of state law.” He told us, “They were required to keep these records for two years after the election, and they deleted them!”

“We can’t assign motive to that, but we can speculate.”

The full report can be found HERE.

Following the release of his report Attorney DePerno was in discussions to appear on FOX News and FOX Business Network. DePerno was expecting to go on with hosts Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity.

But this never happened. The channel got back with him and told him they were covering the coronavirus vaccine instead.

This was explosive report but FOX News apparently had no interest in it.

It is the latest swipe against their pro-Trump audience.

