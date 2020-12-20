https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/531076-frontline-doctors-trash-perdue-loeffler-in-new-georgia-ad

Front-line health care workers in a new ad are criticizing Georgia’s two GOP senators just ahead of the runoff elections next moth that will determine the Senate majority.

The ad from the Committee to Protect Medicare (CPM) PAC criticizes Sens. David PerdueDavid PerdueGA senators must prioritize clean energy manufacturing Georgia Gov. Kemp attends White House Christmas party despite Trump attacks Pressley calls Georgia GOP candidates ‘the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption’ MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia Gov. Kemp attends White House Christmas party despite Trump attacks Pressley calls Georgia GOP candidates ‘the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption’ Warren reintroduces bill to bar lawmakers from trading stocks MORE (R-Ga.) over reports that they made significant financial gains via stock trades during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we were fighting for the lives of our patients, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue tried to profit off of the coronavirus pandemic,” doctors quoted in the ad state. “While they’re getting rich off our pain, our hospitals are closing.”

A spokesperson for the group indicated to The Hill that the digital ad would be targeted to voters identified as health care professionals themselves in the coming weeks as Georgia heads to runoff elections for both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.

The PAC’s investment of more than $100,000 in the ad buy comes as Democratic groups are being massively outspent by Republicans in the state so far, according to a Politico analysis. A left-leaning group that represents health care workers, CPM has worked to oppose cuts to Medicare and attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act while calling for further action on prescription drug prices and the passage of a single-payer “Medicare for All” health care system, according to the group’s website.

An Emerson College poll published last week found Loeffler and Perdue with slight advantages over their Democratic opponents, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

