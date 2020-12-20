http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/86nzAKFux_M/

Admiral Brett Giroir, the federal official overseeing coronavirus testing efforts, said on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he would encourage President Donald Trump to get the coronavirus vaccine in public to increase confidence among his followers.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “We saw Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will get it as well. Would it help if President Trump took the vaccine?”

Giroir said, “I think any leader who is influential should have the vaccine. First of all, I believe everyone at risk or anyone important coming up obviously the President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris, the president, yes.”

He continued, “I think leadership, like the vice president, the Surgeon General, you know, should get vaccines because they will inspire confidence with the people who believe in them and trust them. And again, we have every reason to believe that this vaccine — these two vaccines — are very effective and they are safe.”

He added, “I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety, and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely.”

