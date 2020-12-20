https://justthenews.com/government/local/governor-gavin-newsom-re-enters-quarantine-after-coronavirus-exposure?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Governor Gavin Newsom will reenter quarantine for 10 days following exposure to a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Newsom tested negative on Sunday evening, but will remain in quarantine as a precaution, in accordance with California’s public health guidelines.

This is the second time the governor has entered quarantine since Thanksgiving, when his young children were exposed to individuals who later tested positive.

Several other exposed staffers in the governor’s office also tested negative and will begin quarantine, according to a statement from the office.

Most of California is currently under a strict stay-at-home order, as coronavirus case rates skyrocket across the state. According to the Los Angeles Times, intensive care unit bed availability is currently at 0%.

