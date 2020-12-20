https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/guardians-galaxy-director-can-sue-dork-mike-pence/

(BREITBART) — Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn asked on Friday if he could sue the “dork” Vice President Mike Pence following the announcement that uniformed members of the U.S. Space Force will be called “Guardians.”

“Can we sue this dork?” the Hollywood director asked his 783,000 Twitter followers on Friday following the vice president’s announcement, which drew viral reactions.

James Gunn, director of both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. has constantly attacked the president and his supporters. Disney fired Gunn — and later reinstated — over social media posts about pedophilia and jokes about the Holocaust and Mexicans.

