C’mon CNN, this is repugnant, even for you guys.

Watch:

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

Those poor kids.

All they’ve heard for the past year is fear and watching as things they love and enjoy were taken from them in the name of safety. So now they’re worried Santa won’t be safe?

Awful.

And shame on both Fauci and CNN for doing this bit.

Quit using kids to push this bs. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) December 19, 2020

Leave Santa alone.

What’s telling here is Fauci makes himself the hero of the story. — Elven Ice Queen ❄️ (@Strangeland_Elf) December 20, 2020

Don’t worry, kids, Fauci saved Christmas! Ignore all of the other interviews where he scolded America for wanting to celebrate the holiday.

Cool that you would try to insert yourself into the folklore surrounding a man that knows all, sees all, can manipulate time and space, was blessed by Mother Nature and Father Time, is immune to literally every and anything, and rewards good children around the world with toys. — Waljahideen (@OnstadWalter) December 20, 2020

pic.twitter.com/66Dk3sM7mj — Cincy Browncoat not from this universe (@cincy_browncoat) December 20, 2020

Propagada for children. — arya (@aryalove75) December 20, 2020

Exactly what it is.

Seriously.

***

