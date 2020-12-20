https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-passes-combination-covid-19-stimulus-and-federal-spending-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The House of Representatives voted Monday night to approve a $2.3 trillion package that combines $900 billion for Covid-19 relief and stimulus along with $1.4 trillion to fund the government through September of 2021.

The nearly 5,593-page bill will now go to the Senate which is expected to approve it, and then to President Trump for his signature.

The bill includes $600 stimulus checks for people earning less than $75,000 per year, plus an additional $600 per child. It also includes a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment insurance and authorizes $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program as forgivable loans to small businesses.

It further includes $25 billion to help families pay rent, and it extends a moratorium on evictions.

Other features of the legislation include $15 billion in aid for movie theaters and live performance venues, and $7 billion to increase broadband access.

It passed the House in two parts, by votes of 327-85 and 359-53.

