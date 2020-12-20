https://www.dailywire.com/news/jim-carrey-out-as-biden-on-snl-cast-member-takes-on-role

Even though Joe Biden hasn’t even taken office, he’s already been ousted — atleast on “Saturday Night Live.”

Comedian Jim Carrey has played the former vice president for last couple months, but on Saturday, the late-night comedy show revealed that cast member Alex Moffat is the new Biden.

Even though actor Alec Baldwin has played President Trump for several years, Carrey said on Twitter that his short stint was always the plan. He also praised his own impersonation — with a little profanity thrown in.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President… comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey tweeted Saturday. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s***. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

In this week’s cold open, Moffat limped on to the stage holding a cane and wearing an orthopedic boot — Biden, in real life, wore the boot after he broke his foot in two places while playing with his dogs. But Moffat quickly dropped the cane and did a somersault, reminiscent of the scene in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” when the candy maker welcomes children to his confectionary plant.

“You look different,” said Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett.

“I’m like Colonel Sanders, every time you see me I’m a different guy,” Moffat said. “There’s a good chance this time next year I’m going to be Mario Lopez.”

Bennett’s Pence was getting a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine when Sen. Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, appeared. She urged Moffat’s Biden to get the shot, too, saying she was worried about his health.

“Especially since you’re already in a cast on day minus-40 in office,” she said.

Moffat’s Biden informs Americans that they will soon “have a real leader again” with the “most diverse Cabinet in the history of American politics.”

Rudolph’s Harris says she won’t make Moffat explain what he means by diverse. “That is my Christmas present to you, America,” she said.

Moffatt jumped in, saying: “Or if you celebrate Kwanzaa.” Harris then rushes him off the stage. “Nope, we’re gonna’ go.”

Carrey wasn’t the first to portray Biden. Other impersonators include former cast members Kevin Nealon and Jason Sudeikis, actor Woody Harrelson and comedian John Mulaney.

Carrey, known for his wacky antics in films like “Pet Detective” and “Dumb and Dumber,” first appeared as Biden 31 days before Election Day and nailed the impersonation.

Upon his introduction, Carrey came out wearing Biden’s trademark aviator sunglasses, then did his patented “finger gun,” shooting an imaginary revolver. Bennett, then playing Fox News’ Chris Wallace, said, “It looks like you’re ready to debate, Joe,”

“Absolutely not,” Carrey said. “I’ve got the beginning of 46 thoughts. Now let’s do this! I’m holding my bladder, let’s get at ‘er.”

Related: Jim Carrey Unveils His Spot-On Joe Biden Impersonation On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

