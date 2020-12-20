https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/joe-biden-receives-his-first-shot-pfizer-biontech-vaccine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden on Monday received his first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” Biden said after receiving the vaccine shot in Delaware.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) got their initial injections of the vaccine on Friday.

[embedded content]

