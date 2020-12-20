https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/joe-bidens-niece-dodges-jail-time-dui-case?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden’s 33-year-old niece, Caroline Biden, has been sentenced to five months of probation in lieu of jail time following a guilty plea in relation to a 2019 DUI charge.

Caroline, who is the daughter of Joe’s brother James, was arrested in August, 2019 after crashing her car into a tree in Lower Merion, Pa. A blood test confirmed the presence of carisoprodol (a pain killer) and lorazepam (a sleep medication) in her system at the time of the incident.

The young Biden will serve five months probation, counting 20 days in rehab toward her sentence. She will also be required to log 12 hours of community service, and pay $2,000 in fines in addition to legal fees. Her license was also suspended for a year.

This is not Biden’s first run in with the law. She was previously convicted in New York of running a $110,000 credit card scam, and in 2013 she was charged with resisting arrest after allegedly assaulting a police officer in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

