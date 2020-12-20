https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/McCathy-Swalwell-intelligencecommittee/2020/12/20/id/1002403

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said after getting an intelligence briefing on California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s association with a China spy, there’s “no way” he should be allowed to stay on the House Intelligence Committee.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy said the briefing included himself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“It was a very thorough briefing,” he said. “No one that was in that room could walk out and say Eric Swalwell should be on the [Intelligence] Committee.”

“The one answer that I got out of that briefing was there is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the Intel committee, and the challenge here is the leaders of both parties are the only people who select to go on the Intel committee,” he added.

McCarthy said he intended to request “that every single member on the House Intelligence Committee gets the exact same briefing from the FBI that I did.”

“They’ve got to know the background of what has gone on,” he said, adding, however, Pelosi is in control of Salwell’s future on the committee.

“She got the exact same briefing that I got. It is clear. It’s without a doubt, I would never put him on that committee and I would remove him today,” McCarthy declared.

McCarthy said if lawmakers vote for Pelosi to remain as House Speaker, “you willingly know that she’s the one that has the power to put Eric Swalwell on the House Intel Committee. I think you should have that answer before you make that vote.”

