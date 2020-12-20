https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/fla-county-restricts-capacity-thousands-attending-coservative-turning-point-usa?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Over 5,000 students were expected to attend Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend, however the conservative organization’s event staff said Palm Beach county changed the allowed capacity limits at the last minute, forcing thousands of students to be left standing outside.

The event kicked off Saturday night with thousands of high school and college students from across the country gathering to hear some of the nation’s top conservative speakers. The line-up included TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr., South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, among many others.

A official with the heavily Democratic county blamed TPUSA for exceeding an agreed 2,000-person capacity limit, however the organization denied any such limit was specified in their contract. According to CBS 12, the agreement did allow for the convention center to change the capacity limit at any time.

In an email to attendees, the organization said they were working to find solutions to continue hosting the event. The team was setting up outdoor overflow space where attendees could watch the event live on a large LED screen while waiting in line for others to exit.

“I think this is the largest gathering on the planet right now,” Kirk said at the event, explaining that bold action is needed by the young generation. Citing the “overwhelming amount of enthusiasm” in the movement, the 27-year-old declared they were “ready to take their country back.”

“We’re going to talk about everything you’re not supposed to be talking about,” he said, listing Big Tech tyranny and voter fraud as some key topics. “Use this as an opportunity to learn and then to plan, because we have a country to save.”

After Saturday, local police stopped blocking access to the event, which runs through Tuesday afternoon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

