https://www.oann.com/lockheed-martin-inks-4-4-billion-deal-to-acquire-aerojet-rocketdyne/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lockheed-martin-inks-4-4-billion-deal-to-acquire-aerojet-rocketdyne



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

December 21, 2020

By Mike Stone

(Reuters) – Lockheed Martin Corp said on Sunday that it has agreed to acquire U.S. rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for $4.4 billion, including debt and net cash.

The deal is Lockheed’s biggest acquisition since Jim Taiclet took over as chief executive in June. He is seeking to beef up the company’s propulsion capabilities amid competition from new entrants such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, for space contracts with the U.S. government.

“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer,” Taiclet said in a statement.

Lockheed said it will pay $56 per share for Aerojet Rocketdyne, a 33 percent premium to Friday’s closing price. The purchase price will be reduced to $51 per share after the payment of a pre-closing special dividend, Lockheed added.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company already uses Aerojet Rocketdyne’s propulsion systems in its aeronautics, missiles and fire control offerings.

Lockheed said the transaction, which is set to be scrutinized by regulators given the company’s leading position in the defense sector, is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of Blue Origin, paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook