The 2020 Election Results in Arizona clearly make no sense and therefore indicate fraud.

We knew the results in Arizona were fraudulent when the totals for the state went on and on before the 2020 Presidential race was finally called for Biden.

One outlet claims to have identified over 700,000 fraudulent votes. They did this by reviewing the data being reported the night of the election and the days after. This is similar to the data we used in identifying similar fraudulent activity in other states:

The video below explains the 2020 election results in Arizona and identifies the fraudulent results in the state related to election fraud:

The Arizona results make no sense.

They make no sense because there was fraud involved. Joe Biden did not win this election.

