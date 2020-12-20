As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Struggling restaurants in New York City have banded together to enact a ban against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from dining at their premises following his coronavirus lockdown measures in the city.

“He can eat at some sh*tty roadside diner outside of Albany but he will not be served anywhere in NY City, known universally as the world’s greatest dining destination! If he has to use the restroom he can go pee on my street-corner,” said bar owner Larry Baird, reported the Coney Island Blog.

Numerous members of the Facebook group “NYC Restaurants Open,” which is mainly made up of restaurant and bar owners, have come out in support of a lifetime order banning Cuomo from being served at all New York City establishments.

“Completely schizophrenic behavior! How are they coming up with these rules is beyond any logical reasoning,” said one group member, according to the blog.

Struggling restauranteurs have been forced to provide outdoor dining in the middle of winter after Cuomo shut down indoor dining in New York City on Dec. 14, a significant reversal of the city’s reopening.

The New York Times described the lockdown as a “crushing blow to the city’s restaurant industry, a vital economic pillar that has been struggling all year in the face of pandemic restrictions and a national recession.”