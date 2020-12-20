https://www.dailywire.com/news/nutty-and-loopy-romney-blasts-trump-for-refusing-to-concede

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) criticized President Donald Trump on Sunday for not yet conceding the election and entertaining what he described as “nutty and loopy” conspiracy theories about it.

Speaking with CNN host Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” Romney maintained that not only are Trump’s attempts to overturn the election doomed to failure, but that they are tarnishing the last days of his presidency.

“It’s really sad in a lot of respects and embarrassing because the president could, right now, be writing the last chapter of this administration with a victory lap with regards to the vaccine,” said Romney. “After all, he pushed aggressively to get the vaccine developed and distributed. That’s happening on a quick time frame.”

“He could be going out championing this extraordinary success, and instead, he’s leaving Washington with a whole series of conspiracy theories and things that are so nutty and loopy that people are shaking their head wondering what in the world has gotten into this man? I think that’s unfortunate because he has more accomplishments than this last chapter suggests he’s gonna be known for,” Romney added.

Romney, a frequent Trump critic, has a famously chilly relationship with the president, who has repeatedly accused the senator of being a “RINO,” or “Republican In Name Only.” Romney has repeatedly criticized Trump for continuing to maintain that he is the true winner of the election, and has said he is “surprised” that so many people believe him.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a man who has never been a fan of President Donald Trump nor his allegations of voter fraud, ripped Trump’s supporters for believing he had a case of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. Speaking with David Axelrod on “The Axe Files” Thursday, the former, failed presidential candidate said that Trump’s claims of voter fraud were projected long before the election took place, asserting that no evidence has been presented supporting the president’s legal team’s claim. “At this stage, we haven’t heard any evidence of a widespread voter fraud effort that would result in a change in the outcome of the election,” Romney said, as reported the Daily Mail. When Axelrod argued that the president has only been making his case through Twitter, Romney expressed surprise over the fact that people believe him. “I’m surprised that there are as many people as you say that give it credibility even within our own country because the president said before the election that if he were to lose, it would be because of voter fraud, it would be because of corruption,” he said. “And then a day or two after the election, when the vote was called by the major networks, he indicated that there was massive fraud and that he had been robbed of the victory and that was before any evidence has been gathered.”

