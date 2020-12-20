https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-dressed-as-santa-tried-passing-out-candy-while-flying-got-caught-in-powerlines

A man dressed as Santa Claus got snared on a trip through a Northern California city Sunday morning after flying his glider-type craft into a neighborhood’s power lines.

The man, who was not identified, purportedly took off from Rio Linda, California — on what officials initially believed was a hang glider but later said was a “hyper light” — with the goal of giving out candy from mid-air when he got tangled up in the electrical grid, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department. He was not injured in the incident.

“He was trying to deliver candy canes to kids that were playing through in the community. We commend him for that,” said Captain Chris Vestal, reports local NBC News affiliate KCRA-3. “It’s unfortunate, but we all need to remember that there’s still good out in the world there are people doing good things and look at the brightness of the holiday season.”

To rescue the Santa pilot, fire department officials cut power to about 200 local residents and then sent a crew up on a ladder to bring him down, reports The Sacramento Bee. In total, the man reportedly spent about two and a half hours stuck in the neighborhood’s power lines. A fire department video posted to Twitter shows the man’s final descent to the ground — Santa suit and all.

“We are happy to report [Santa Claus] is uninjured and will be ready for [Christmas] next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh,” said the fire department’s twitter account.

The Federal Aviation Administration suggested Sunday afternoon that the man didn’t spend very much time in the air before he crashed his craft, making it unclear whether he actually got the chance to pass out any candy. “A powered parachute lost power on takeoff near a school in Rio Linda, Calif., and then hit and became suspended in power lines around 11:00 a.m. local time today,” an FAA spokesperson told KCRA-3.

The California Highway Patrol said they got multiple calls about the stuck-in-the-air Santa soon after.

“We typically don’t respond to a ‘Rudolph lane-changed me’ call, but when you get multiple calls… it’s best to go check it out,” shared the California Highway Patrol’s Northern California Facebook account amidst the rescue. “Turns out Santa was trying to get some last minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation. Don’t worry!… he wasn’t hurt and [the Sacramento Metro Fire Department] is helping him down.”

