Drug overdose deaths this year far outpaced Covid-19 deaths in the liberal utopia of San Francisco.

San Francisco has some of the strictest Covid lockdowns in the country yet their biggest killer is actually Fentanyl.

City Hall hands out nearly 4.5 million syringes a year to intravenous drug users in San Francisco.

A record 621 people died of Fentanyl overdoses in “progressive” San Francisco this year compared to 173 Covid-19 deaths.

According to city data, people overdosing in San Francisco live in government-funded buildings for the homeless or low-income housing units. Many others died on sidewalks and parks around the city.

ABC News reported:

A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far. The crisis fueled by the powerful painkiller fentanyl could have been far worse if it wasn’t for the nearly 3,000 times Narcan was used from January to the beginning of November to save someone from the brink of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The data reflects the number of times people report using Narcan to the Drug Overdose Prevention and Education Project, a city-funded program that coordinates San Francisco’s response to overdose, or return to refill their supply. Officials at the DOPE Project said that since the numbers are self-reported, they are probably a major undercount. Last year, 441 people died of drug overdoses — a 70% increase from 2018 — and 2,610 potential overdoses were prevented by Narcan, a medication commonly sprayed up the nose to reverse an opioid overdose, according to data from the city Medical Examiner’s office and the DOPE Project.

China has flooded the United States with Fentanyl which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths each year yet the media obsesses over the China Coronavirus.

Approximately 70,000 Americans die a year from opioid overdoses and those numbers are exponentially increasing.

