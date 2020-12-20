https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/parachuting-santa-left-dangling-when-he-gets-stuck-california-power-lines?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

It’s 2020, so of course even Santa Claus is having a tough time.

Old St. Nick tried to parachute his sleigh into California — only to get stuck in power lines.

Santa got caught up and was left dangling upside down high above a Sacramento street early Sunday in an ultralight-type aircraft “sleigh,” which used a red, white and blue parachute to keep him afloat.

“We are happy to report Santa is uninjured and will be ready for Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh!” Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted alongside footage of the rescue effort.

Santa was stuck for an hour as rescuers cut electricity to at least 200 homes in order to rescue him, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Using a crane, two fire trucks and about a dozen firefighters were able to free him.

“We typically don’t respond to a ‘Rudolph lane-changed me’ call, but when you get multiple calls … it’s best to go check it out,” the local California Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook. “Turns out Santa was trying to get some last minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation. Don’t worry!… he wasn’t hurt and @metro_fire_sacramento is helping him down.”

Residents told a local TV station that the man regularly delivers candy from his aircraft every year.

“He flies just around so people can see and flies over people’s houses,” local woman Colleen Bousliman told KCRA. “This was the first time he was in his Santa suit. We didn’t know this was going to happen.”

“Unfortunately, he was unable to meet that goal on this day,” Bousliman said. “We do commend him for doing that and can appreciate the timing to try and bring the spirit, especially this year.”

