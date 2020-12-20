https://www.newsmax.com/politics/navarro-china-swalwell/2020/12/20/id/1002385/

China hawk Peter Navarro says the communist nation is “out to get us” with spy operations like the one that reportedly ensnared California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

In an interview Wednesday on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” Navarro, the White House’s Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said he’s concerned about Beijing’s influence on politicians.

“It’s a standard playbook. A honey pot to lure in Americans, compromise them,” Navarro said of Swalwell’s involvement with suspected China spy Christine Fang, who helped fundraise for his 2014 reelection campaign.

“The Chinese communist government does this all the time,” he said , adding that “at some point this country has got to wake up… they’re out to get us.”

“We’ve got to stop tolerating the Chinese Communist Party sending spies to America and having their ways with us,” he said of China’s involvement in U.S.government, business, universities and research institutions.

But Navarro said of Swalwell, “You don’t want to entrust him with national intelligence secrets.”

Navarro also called the Department of Justice “a great disappointment with this administration.”

“There’s no way we can investigate our way out… of the Chinese trap for America,” he declared. “They are sending so many spies… that’s why you need a global policy against the Chinese Communist Party.”

