President Trump is holding his first rally since the 2020 election was stolen from him by Joe Biden and the radical left back on December 5th.

Tens of thousands turned out to see President Trump in Valdosta, Georgia.

The rally featured remarks from President Donald J. Trump, Senator David Perdue, Senator Kelly Loeffler, candidate for Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, and other Republicans.

The mainstream media says Joe Biden won the election. Over one month post-election, this is the crowd in Valdosta, GA they won’t show you. @OANN pic.twitter.com/dD4FbGYSYz — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) December 5, 2020

On Sunday President Trump announced a second rally in Georgia for Senators Loeffler and Perdue on January 4th.

This is a day before the Senate runoff election in Georgia and two days before electors meet in Washington DC.

All 538 electors voted last week in the Electoral College. Their votes will next be sent to Washington to be counted by Congress on January 6. Seven swing states nominated Republican and Democrat electors.

As badly as we were treated in Georgia by the “Republican” Governor and “Republican” Secretary of State, we must have a massive victory for two great people, @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue, on January 5th. I will be having a big Rally for them on Monday night, January 4th. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

