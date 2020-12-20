https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-tweets-martial-law-fake-news-knowing-several-options-table/

On Saturday the internet was abuzz with reports that President Trump was going to impose martial law to expose the historic 2020 election fraud.

This came after news broke that President Trump met with Attorney Sidney Powell in the Oval Office Friday evening. President Trump discussed naming Powell as special counsel to investigate massive Democrat voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.

General Michael Flynn also joined Sidney Powell on Friday. Deploying the US military was reportedly raised in the meeting but was nixed by Trump’s advisers.

But it was reportedly a raucous meeting.

President Trump set the record straight on Saturday night.

Martial Law = Fake News

This does not mean that President Trump is throwing in the towel.

President Trump has several options left to expose the historic fraud in the 2020 election.

** President Trump can still confiscate and examine the controversial and suspect voting machines.

** President Trump can encourage the AWOL Justice Department to investigate and prosecute those who committed fraud.

** Mark Zuckerberg could be investigated for his role in shady election practices.

** President Trump can bring in the inventor of the QR Code, IT expert Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, to conduct his scan on completed ballots.

** President Trump can order an investigation of the USPS trailers full of ballots that left New York for battleground state Pennsylvania.

** Trump can investigate and indict the organizers of the Atlanta ‘suitcase’ scandal.

** Trump needs to investigate the SolarWinds breach and if there is a connection to the 2020 election.

President Trump has many options.

But he must act.

The future of the country and Western world is at stake.

