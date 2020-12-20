https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/12/20/reps-push-for-ppp-loans-to-be-made-tax-deductible-as-part-of-the-latest-coronavirus-relief-package/

As Congress works to finalize the details of the latest coronavirus relief legislation, several Republicans have tweeted their demands that Paycheck Protection Program loans be made tax-deductible as part of the new bill.

And at least one Democrat has tweeted in favor of it.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is also pushing for PPP deductibility to be part of the new package.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) tweeted Sunday afternoon that “around-the-clock negotiations” on the latest coronavirus relief package are just “hours away from completion.”

So, presumably, we will find out in the coming hours and days whether attempts by GOP members to make PPP loans tax-deductible as part of the latest coronavirus legislation prove successful.

