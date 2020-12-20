https://www.oann.com/republicans-democrats-reach-agreement-clearing-way-for-virus-relief-vote-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=republicans-democrats-reach-agreement-clearing-way-for-virus-relief-vote-wsj

December 20, 2020

(Reuters) – Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement clearing way for virus relief votes, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/mcconnell-calls-on-congress-to-finish-virus-relief-deal-saturday-11608395967?mod=breakingnews late on Saturday.

A vote on the $900 billion package is expected on Sunday, the report said.

