https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe0c680fcf548787c039e0c
A former Wisconsin state judge, who is now representing the Trump campaign in litigation in that state, testified before Congress…
Hurricanes Eta and Iota have caused about $1.9 billion in damages and losses in Honduras, according to the United Nations economic commission for the region….
Leyla Guven, a member of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has been jailed by a Turkish court for more than 22 years on terrorism-related charges….
A New York City fire truck, rushing to a blaze in Brooklyn, collided with another car before smashing into a storefront last Sunday night, officials said….
The Justice Department has unsealed charges against a Libyan bombmaker in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland…