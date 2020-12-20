https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ruling-cobb-county-refuses-to-remove-16000-voters-who-dont-live-in-georgia/

Cobb Board of Elections Denies Challenges To Voter Rolls

MARIETTA, GA — The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration unanimously voted to deny a hearing on three separate challenges aimed at disqualifying thousands of Cobb County voters ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election.

The board called a special meeting to hear the three challenges — one from Cobb County GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd, and two from Pamela Reardon, a Cobb County real estate agent — and determine if there was probable cause for a full hearing.

Jason Shepherd told the board that he found evidence of approximately 16,024 people registered to vote in the county who reside outside of Georgia. The information was gathered by running the county’s voter registration database against the National Change of Address registry, he told the board in a letter earlier this month.

Two similar challenges were filed by Marietta attorney Pamela Reardon. One of the submissions was sent through True the Vote, a Texas-based election integrity group. True the Vote announced on Dec. 18 that it was partnering with Georgians in every county to challenge 364,541 potentially ineligible voters.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement released by True the Vote: “I’ve said since Election Day that I must follow the law in the execution of our elections, and I’ve also encouraged Georgians to report any suspected problems for my office to investigate. Though federal law restricts our ability to update our voter registration lists, the Elector Challenge is a vehicle under our law to ensure voter integrity. I support any effort that builds faith in our election system that follows the proper legal procedure.”

Both of the challenges questioned the eligibility of voters who were listed on National Change of Address records and the Cobb County voter registration database, claiming that those voters no longer live in Georgia and cannot vote in Cobb County in the runoff election. But the county’s legal counsel said the evidence provided did not indicate probable cause for a full hearing.

“I don’t believe this is probable cause to challenge these voters,” Gregg Litchfield, one of the county’s attorneys, said during the meeting. “The mere production of a voter registration database, compared with a national change of address registry, is not sufficient.”

Litchfield said Shepherd’s list of voters did not include the distinction between a permanent or temporary change of address, which is a distinction the NCOA includes in its change-of-address form.

He also noted that the National Voter Registration Act indicates voter list maintenance must be done no later than 90 days prior to an Election Day, which meant list maintenance would have had to take place prior to Oct. 5.

“We’re 19 days before the election. This list is certainly not a fact,” Litchfield said.

In an emailed statement, Shepherd told The Epoch Times that the county board “utterly failed in its duty to keep elections in Cobb secure by refusing to investigate whether any of the over 16,000 voters who have filled out and submitted a change of address form with the US Postal Service showing they have changed their residence to a new one outside the State of Georgia have, in fact, moved outside the state and are ineligible to vote in Georgia under Georgia law.”

“The county attorney, Daniel White, made several assumptions about my ability to provide further proof, however, despite my attendance, I was not allowed to answer his challenges or otherwise speak in defense of my own petition,” he said.

“Other Georgia counties have taken similar petitions seriously, finding probable cause does exist, but for some reason, either laziness, incompetence, or outright corruption, the Cobb Board of Elections doesn’t think that by someone changing address to a new one out of state means that person moved out of state. I find that simply unbelievable.”

