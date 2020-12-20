https://thehill.com/homenews/531049-saturday-night-live-unveils-new-joe-biden-after-jim-carreys-exit

However, cast member Alex Moffat took over in the role of Biden on Saturday evening, debuting in the show’s cold open.

It featured fellow cast member Beck Bennett as Vice President Pence receiving his coronavirus vaccination at the White House on Friday.

“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” Bennett said as Pence.

“I won more votes,” she responded. Then Moffat’s Biden entered, wearing a walking boot and holding a cane. Bennett’s Pence told him he “looked different.” “I’m like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I’m a different guy,” Moffat said while playing Biden. “This time next year, I’m going to be Mario Lopez. … Now where are the vaccines at?” In a tweet earlier Saturday, Carrey announced he would no longer play Biden on the weekly sketch comedy series.

