https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/20/scary-stupid-stephen-kings-attempt-at-using-thanksgiving-to-make-a-tacky-covid-dig-goes-oh-so-very-wrong/
It’s hard to believe this guy was once worth reading.
Twitter has a way of bringing out the worst and dumbest in people, and Stephen King is sadly no exception.
This is like a really tasteless and dumb dad joke, right?
309,000 Americans dead. Thanksgiving this year was ThanksGRAVING.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 17, 2020
Dude.
Just no.
Cringe – horrible writing.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 18, 2020
Steve, shhhhhhh! pic.twitter.com/xY09UOkCAs
— Jeff Ellington 🎅☃️🎄🎁 (@Jeff__Ellington) December 20, 2020
I bet you sat back and chuckled at “thankagraving”, didn’t you. pic.twitter.com/YC7j5FNWEA
— 🎄🤶🏻Mrs Jess Claus🤶🏻🎄 (@ShenanigansMom) December 18, 2020
That’s a great title…for a straight to video horror movie.
— Danny (@DannyPace) December 19, 2020
And yet no one has died of the flu, cancer, heart disease, or diabetes.
Sounds like we came out ahead, then.
— President Elect Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) December 19, 2020
Like magic.
Seriously, who wrote your good stuff?
— ✝️ 🇺🇸 ☕️ (@anagilefalcon) December 19, 2020
— Kieran, Joe Biden’s Tapioca Dealer (@KieranEleison) December 17, 2020
Maybe you’re not cut out for this writing gig
— Robert Kroese (@robkroese) December 19, 2020
Dean Koontz would have sent a better tweet, creep-o.
— Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) December 19, 2020
What happened to Stephen King?
— Don Quick-Oats (@DonQuickOatz) December 19, 2020
I mean Thanksgrieving was right there but ok
— DandyBeyond 🏡 (@DandyBeyond) December 18, 2020
Better.
Yeah, not really funny.
— Tracy🎄: Horror, Please (@tracy_reads79) December 19, 2020
This is just in bad taste
— just maureen (@ASewcialist) December 18, 2020
Way too soon.
— Wiccanish ⛤ (@Wiccanish) December 18, 2020
Way too stupid.
***
Related:
Oh FFS! Elites who spent months claiming people are killing grandma with COVID now trying to inject social justice with the vaccine
So BRAVE! Sen. Mark Warner DRAMATICALLY tweets he will not leave DC until COVID relief is passed (there’s just 1 hilarious problem)
‘Dude, you wanted to punch a teenager’: Reza Aslan getting all big and tough with Kayleigh McEnany does NOT go well, like at all