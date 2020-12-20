https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barrasso-biden-cabinethearings/2020/12/20/id/1002404

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., warned Sunday that Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks “will have to run the gauntlet” at their confirmation hearings.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Barrasso mocked the lineup as a “third term of the Obama administration.”

Republicans “are not going to forget what happened with President Trump’s administration and the delayed process that went through it,” Barrasso said of the hearings process. “So, it’s not going to be a garden party.”

“If the Republicans are in the majority, these nominees are going to have to run the gauntlet,” he declared.

Barrasso vowed he would be leading the charge in asking “tough questions.”

“If you want accountability and not just a rubber stamp for a Joe Biden Cabinet, you need to have people like me as chairman of the Energy Committee,” he said, adding: “You bet, I’m going to ask tough questions.”

He also said Congress would come through on COVID-19 relief.

“This gets done today,” he declared. “No more delays. We’re not leaving until we have relief for the American people. People are hurting, people need help, and there are two things we need to do to write this final chapter on coronavirus.”

And Barrasso blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for the delays in relief.

“We should have done this months ago had not Nancy Pelosi played politics through the fall because of the presidential election,” he said. “She’s admitted as much. We’ve had a bill pretty comparable to what we’re going to pass today and we’ve offered it by Republicans time and time again. The Democrats beat it down 40 different times. This has been wrong, the delay has been too long, we need to get it done now for Christmas.”

