SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Another business, Stormin Normans Shipfaced Saloon in Spokane Valley, is reopening despite COVID-19 restrictions in place for dining. Recently, Black Diamond announced it would be reopening, fully aware it may face consequences.

FULL STATEMENT FROM STORMIN NORMANS SHIPFACED SALOON:

Hand in Hand Black Diamond, we proudly stand with you.

I have personally met our governor. I found him to be a reasonable and caring human being. I don’t believe that he has any ill will against the citizens that he is representing. I believe that he has the best interest of our citizens at heart. But so do I.

That being said, let me start here.

In the two years that we have been open, I have watched my employees become very gainfully and happily employed. I have watched them get their lives in order, I have watched them buy their own homes, and I have watched them take care and interest in My and My husbands’ business, as if it were their own. I have watched them bend over backward for me, for us, and it is time I bent over backward for them.

I couldn’t sleep last night, so I got up, and I read The Constitution of the United States of America, embarrassingly, for the first real time…I may have done it as a requirement in high school, but this is the first time that I had read it with an interest of my own rights in mind.

I am not a political person. I choose not to publicly express my political opinions, because I am by nature a peace-loving person. I believe that every citizen has a right to their own beliefs and opinions, and I applaud people for voicing them. I just don’t generally feel comfortable publicly voicing mine.

Now that I have 15 other people’s livelihoods in my hands, I realize that I can’t just “peacefully” sit by.

I have done my best to comply with the “proclamations” of my governor, or whatever you call his mandates or opinions or whatever. I have done my best to be a good little “rule-follower.” But now I am watching my so very faithful employees run out of unemployment, I am watching them scramble to figure out Christmas for their children, I am watching them stress about making their rent or the previously joyful occasion of making their very first mortgage payment. I have watched musicians lose their livelihoods, not being allowed to do the only thing they have ever done to support themselves. I have watched business owners turn on each other. And I have watched my city lose our businesses, lose our workers, lose our citizens to the next state over… which by the way is 15 minutes away from our business.

Inslee is doing what he thinks is best, and it’s time that I do the same. Here, is my proclamation….

While still being careful to take care of our customers and employees, and their health and safety, and under the rights of the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America, we are standing up and opening our business, as it should be. Allowing our employees to enjoy their families during this holiday season, Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon will be re-opening December 26, 2020 at 8 a.m., business as usual. Please, use your best judgement regarding your own personal safety and the safety of those around you, but also, please do, safely, and at your own risk, join us when you are ready.