Stella Parton, a country music singer and sister of Dolly Parton, went viral this week after criticizing politicians amid the government’s rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a tweet over the weekend, Stella Parton pointed to her older sister’s recent donation to help fund research for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, writing: “If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves?”

If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 19, 2020

The tweet has racked up more than 354,000 likes in the past two days.

Her comments come as lawmakers in Congress continue to face pressure to pass long-sought coronavirus relief legislation amid the ongoing pandemic, which has impacted tens of thousands of jobs across the country this year.

Despite months of coronavirus restrictions that shuttered businesses temporarily across the country this year, Congress has not passed coronavirus relief legislation since spring.

Stella Parton also called out politicians she said “started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying.” However, some politicians have gotten vaccinated in recent days to help assuage fears and improve trust around the vaccine.

The singer also took aim at televangelists in a follow-up tweet on Friday.

“I haven’t heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves!” she wrote.

I haven’t heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 19, 2020

More than 1.8 million people have received the vaccine worldwide since last week, according to a tracker by Bloomberg. At least 350,000 shots have been administered in the U.S. since the vaccine first became available outside trials since last Monday.

